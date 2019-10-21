Fire crews were in the 19400-block of 0 Avenue today. (Contributed photo)

Dog rescued from South Surrey house fire

Firefighters dispatched to 19400-block of 0 Avenue

A house fire brought firefighters to a rural South Surrey property this morning.

Assistant Chief Jason Cairney said Surrey crews were alerted to a blaze in the 19400-block of 0 Avenue around 10:30 a.m. They arrived to “heavy smoke.”

A house and shed were “fully involved,” Cairney told Peace Arch News.

No injuries were reported, however, a dog was rescued from the scene, Cairney said.

He said due to the extent of damage, it could be a while before cause of the fire can be determined.

“The structure is partially collapsed. We haven’t been inside because of structural concerns.”

