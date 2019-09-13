Dog poisoned on Chilliwack trail by feces tainted with cannabis

‘Dogs are gross but we love them anyway,’ owner says after getting a vet bill for almost $1K

A mountain-biker said his dog is recovering after being poisoned by cannabis-tainted feces on a hiking trail in the Chilliwack River Valley.

The vet bill was almost $1000, and Ben Koslowsky wants his experience to become a cautionary tale for others.

The worse part, he said, is that he could have lost his pup, Sophie, a year-old border collie/heeler cross.

“It’s a bit of a crazy story,” Koslowsky said, about what happened Sept. 7 while he and his pup were exploring an unnamed trail.

Somehow Sophie found and ate human feces, which tests confirmed contained THC — the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

“The smell is like perfume to dogs,” he said.

It was only their third mountain bike ride together, as he’d been waiting for the puppy to be physically ready to accompay him on the trails.

“Within an hour and a half of getting home, she was laying in a pool of drool,” Koslowsky said. “Her eyes were huge. She was shaking and she had peed herself.”

Making it to the animal hospital within 15 minutes, he said the vet induced vomiting quickly, put the dog on IV fluids and prescribed a course of antibiotics. The vet said if he had not have arrived so quickly, it might have been game over.

The bill came to $937.

“Yep, it was a thousand-dollar dookie,” Koslowsky said. “So I just thought people should be aware — and warned about what’s out there so they can extra careful.”

It’s actually a thing with human waste poisoning dogs. It’s been happening in the past few years in the wake of legalization of cannabis in several jurisdictions. Of course, sometimes the animal gets into someone’s stash of cannabis directly. It could be edibles or leftovers of a joint.

But after a quick internet search, Koslowsky found dozens of media reports where dogs were sickened by cannabis-laced poop, likely after the person consumed edibles. There were reports from cities like Vancouver, Squamish, Vermont, Colorado, and more.

“I have discovered it’s becoming an issue. I just wish everyone would clean up after themselves better.”

Some vets say they are seeing up to three or four cases of cannabis toxicity in dogs per week. They’ve seen it happen on hiking trails, but also in city parks, and on streets in communities with large homeless populations.

The mountain biker said he moved to this part of B.C. about 15 years ago from Manitoba, mainly for the outdoor lifestyle, with nearby mountains and the local trail system.

“We know lots of people with dogs who are always out on the trails. Most don’t think about something like this happening.”

Koslowsky has always had dogs and he said his Sophie is the “sweetest” dog he’s ever had the pleasure of caring for. They call her ‘Nature Girl’ because of how much she loves being outdoors.

“Dog are gross but we love them anyway,” he concluded. “Of course, I had to brush her teeth.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Federal election campaigns could get ugly

Just Posted

Past President reflects on his time leading the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

Presidency was a labour of love for Leong

Clayton Heights aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

Art’s Nursery holds fifth annual Scarecrow Festival, starting Sept. 21

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

North Delta teen chasing Olympic sport climbing dream

Brielle Zacharias, 17, is one of 100 athletes competing in the RBC Training Ground final on Sept. 14

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

‘He was sucker-punched’: Vancouver police seek witnesses to road rage

Man returning from visiting mother in ICU was assaulted, sent to hospital

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Dog poisoned on Chilliwack trail by feces tainted with cannabis

‘Dogs are gross but we love them anyway,’ owner says after getting a vet bill for almost $1K

SkyTrain riders support return of perimeter seating: TransLink

Survey respondents’ also favoured adding more flex space, leaning rails and bike racks

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Most Read