Dog locked in Mission vehicle during heat wave

The dog is safe after Mission RCMP attend scene and meet with owner

A dog was locked in a vehicle on Monday (Aug. 14) in Mission amid a prolonged heat wave.

Mission RCMP responded to reports of a canine in a car on 7th Avenue and Hurd Street just before 3 p.m.

An officer attended the call and police say the dog was okay. The owner of the vehicle met with RCMP on the scene.

“It’s not uncommon for us to receive such calls on hot days,” Mission RCMP Cst. Harrison Mohr said. “It’s a good reminder for pet owners to be aware of how quickly temperatures inside vehicles can increase on hot days, even with windows open slightly, and to ensure that they are not putting their pets at risk by leaving them inside a hot car.”

In a news release from May, BC SPCA said harmful and life-threatening effects can occur for dogs in a short time in a hot car.

“Dogs can’t release heat by sweating as humans do, so their internal body temperature rises more quickly,” the SPCA said. “Some dogs, including senior pets and those with flatter faces, experience even more challenges in hot weather. At the end of the day, it’s best to simply leave your dog at home where there’s more space, water and shade.”

The heat wave began on Sunday (Aug. 13) throughout the Fraser Valley with daytime temperatures ranging from 32 to 37 degrees continuing through Wednesday (Aug. 16).

According to a weather alert from Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to lower a few degrees on Thursday (Aug. 17).

