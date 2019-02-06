The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is urging caution in Port Edward after a resident’s dog was killed in a wolf attack on Feb. 6. (Black Press Media Photo)

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

The dog of a resident in a small community near Prince Rupert has been killed in a wolf attack, prompting B.C. conservation Officers to urge diligence with pets in the outdoors.

“We don’t want people to be afraid, but we do want caution to be exercised,” said conservation officer Scott Senkiw, who was called to Port Edward, about 20 kilometres southeast of Prince Rupert, following the incident.

Three members of the B.C. Conservation Office have been sent to Port Edward, after the dog owner reported the attack by three wolves on Wednesday morning.

Once found, Senkiw said, the wolves will be put down as they have become less fearful of coming out in the open and interacting with humans.

“Once it gets to this point, it becomes more dangerous with small children and pets,” he said.

Given the nature of the attacks, Senkiw said has also told residents to keep their pets close when out on walks and use a buddy system to help increase safety.

“We’ll be here throughout the day patrolling and talking to residents,” Senkiw said.

Polly Pereira, the District of Port Edward’s director of corporate administrative services, said other residents reported seeing wolves earlier this month, but was unaware of any reported fatal attacks until now.

The B.C. Conservation Office can be reached at 1-877-952-7277.

