Guri (left) and Shafreen Pannu are shown in a handout photo. Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-This is Our Shot campaign MANDATORY CREDIT

Guri (left) and Shafreen Pannu are shown in a handout photo. Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-This is Our Shot campaign MANDATORY CREDIT

Doctors from racialized communities tackle COVID vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages

Doctors across Canada are banding together to encourage racialized communities most at risk of COVID-19 infection to get vaccinated against the virus.

A new campaign called This is Our Shot launches today with a virtual town hall moderated by Olympian Clara Hughes and featuring doctors from various ethnic groups.

The aim is to dispel myths and answer questions about the vaccines in more than two dozen languages.

Dr. Navdeep Grewal, a Vancouver emergency physician with a group providing pandemic supports to the South Asian community, says she’s heard worries about the long-term safety of the vaccines.

Grewal says some in her community have also raised religious concerns about whether the vaccines are vegetarian, which they are.

Dr. Anahi Perlas, an anesthesiologist working on pandemic outreach to Toronto’s Latin American community, says the group is using Spanish-language TV, radio and online media to get the message out to those who may not speak English or French.

Celebrities including actor Ryan Reynolds and Olympic hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser are also supporting the campaign, posing on social media in “This is Our Shot” T-shirts.

READ MORE: ‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law
Next story
30-year-olds were able to get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics in Fraser Health region

Just Posted

In addition to a COVID-19 test centre, Peace Arch Hospital is also hosting an antibody infusion clinic. (File photo)
Access to Surrey-based COVID-19 antibody study expands

Infusion clinic underway at Peace Arch Hospital, more anticipated for Fraser East

A woman walks past a long lineup that snaked through the parking lot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre April 27 after Fraser Health allowed people age 30 and over from “high-transmission neighbourhoods” to access the AstraZeneca shot. The temporary vaccination centre is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
30-year-olds were able to get vaccinated at two drop-in clinics in Fraser Health region

Fraser Health launched last-minute vaccine drop-in clinics for April 27 only

A revision to the town centre CR-1 zoning bylaw in White Rock, if formally adopted by council on May 10, could spell the end of towers above 12 storeys in the area. (File photo)
Town centre zoning in White Rock could cap building heights at 12 storeys

‘The public has spoken so clearly’ against 18- to 29-storey structures, says councillor

Music producer Bill Haggerty at his new Elevated Music store in Cloverdale. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Music producer opens record store in Cloverdale as pandemic project

Town centre is now home to both Elevated Music and Redrum Records

Fraser Highway at 160th Street. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
City of Surrey opens up 3 online surveys, engagement boards for residents

Focus is on 84th Avenue connection, Fleetwood plan and Newton-King George Boulevard area

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Jatin Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year-long supervision order for a sexual assault conviction and has been released under a strict number of conditions. (Vancouver Police)
Sex offender who is high-risk to female teens, sex workers to live in Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Jatin Patel in violation of his conditions to call 911

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening due to COVID-19 concerns, B.C. travel ban

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Most Read