This photograph and hundreds of others were discovered in the garage of a North Surrey home. The woman who found them hopes to reunite the collection with any relatives. (Submitted photo)

This photograph and hundreds of others were discovered in the garage of a North Surrey home. The woman who found them hopes to reunite the collection with any relatives. (Submitted photo)

Do you know these people? Family photo collection discovered in Surrey garage

Nancy Jennewein discovered the hundreds of old images and hopes to reunite them with relatives

A Surrey woman who found hundreds of meticulously organized family photographs in a rental home she resides in hopes to reunite the images with relatives.

Nancy Jennewein told the Now-Leader she found the images a couple months after moving into a North Surrey home on 103A Avenue.

“I started snooping around. There’s a carport, and a garage in the carport, and it was so hard to get to. I had to climb a ladder to get to them. They were up high in the back of a shelf,” she said.

“The house is being demolished soon and we would like to just return what some family might want to keep.”

SCROLL TO END OF STORY TO SEE MORE PHOTOS.

After finding the images, Jennewein observed they had been diligently indexed, including descriptions of various photographs, who was pictured within them and locales. Some date back to the late 1950s.

Many of the images appear to show hunting and fishing trips, while others show children.

The carefully organized collection was stored in boxes and other containers.

Captions for some of the photos on indexed papers reveal interesting details, such as one called “BEAR BAIT,” and another, “OLD LOGGING CABIN.”

Jennewein said it was her impression that the people who lived in the home before she began renting it either died, or live in an old folk’s home.

“If we could find anybody, any living relatives, it would be nice,” said Jennewein. “There’s so many memories there. Somebody’s kids or grandkids are going to want to see that.

“Someone cared.”

Reuniting a family with these images would be particularly meaningful for Jennewein.

“I was adopted and grew up in group homes,” she told the Now-Leader. “My boyfriend has a big family but I don’t. Family values and stuff like that means a lot me.”

Anyone with information can contact Jennewein on Facebook through her page, “Nancy Jen.”

BELOW: Images show a large photo collection discovered in a North Surrey home.

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court
Next story
Police shut down $18-million drug operation in Delta, Richmond

Just Posted

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Annie Christiaens (right) and her décor team gussy up a Christmas tree as part of the Museum of Surrey’s inaugural Cloverdale Christmas Tree Festival in 2019. The second annual tree-decorating fest runs Dec. 1 to 18. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Xmas tree fest back at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Annual Christmas craft market goes virtual

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey Police Board to address expenditures-to-date for policing transition this Friday

Board also expected to set a $500,000 ‘spending authority’ for yet-to-be-revealed chief constable

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Health authority says there was ‘evidence of transmission’ in medicine unit

Image posted to the website cloverdalesoccer.com.
Free registration for youngest players with new Cloverdale soccer club

Cloverdale United FC is active on Twitter, with a website ‘coming soon’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Most Read