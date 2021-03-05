District sends out variant exposure notices to five Surrey schools

Surrey school district Superintendent Jordan Tinney says the district has issued COVID-19 variant exposure notices to five more schools this week.
In a tweet Friday (March 5), Tinney said the district had issued the letters March 3 and 4 to Kwantlen Park Secondary (Feb. 25-26), McLeod Road Traditional Elementary (Feb. 23-25), Goldstone Park Elementary (Feb. 22-23), Strawberry Hill Elementary (Feb. 24) and Johnston Heights Secondary (Feb. 24-25).
The tweet doesn’t mention which strain, or strains, of the variant were detected at the schools. It also doesn’t mention if any classes or cohorts are in isolation.
This is the third notice this week of variant exposures at the district.
On Tuesday, Fraser Health confirmed six classes at four schools were in isolation.
On Monday, Fraser Health confirmed three variant cases at two schools.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter