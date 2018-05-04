Police race to the scene in SUVs and an armoured truck. (Tracy Holmes photo)

‘Distraught-person’ report ended with discovery of body: Surrey RCMP

‘No safety concerns for the general public’ following Thursday afternoon incident

Police that responded en masse to a South Surrey property Thursday afternoon arrived to find the individual of concern already dead.

“We originally got a call for a suicidal person,” Const. Elenore Sturko said Friday. “When we got there, the person was deceased already.”

Police were alerted to a distraught person in the 1300-block of 176 Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and multiple police vehicles were dispatched, including an armoured truck.

Sturko said the significant police presence was due to the “indication a firearm could be present.”

She would not say if a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Further details regarding the incident or individual will also not be disclosed, Sturko said.

At the scene Thursday, attention was focused on a property with greenhouses, located on the east side of 176 Street, and police – noting reports of a suicidal man walking around with a rifle – were advising members of the public to avoid the area or stay inside.

Traffic along 176 Street was closed in both directions between 8 and 16 Avenues, and drivers were told to plan alternate routes.

The area was reopened to traffic by 6 p.m. Thursday, and police assured there were “no safety concerns for the general public.”

 

Multiple police units respond to the 1300-block of 176 Street Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

Previous story
B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Just Posted

Sabrina television series makes ‘chilling’ return to Cloverdale

Fans, smoke, leaves in downtown Cloverdale as series returns to film

Star Wars-garbed Surrey youngsters raise $10K for their school

The walkathon was at St. Bernadette elementary school in Newton on Friday

Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Fisheries and Oceans standing committee question why owner-operator system can’t work in B.C.

Clovies honour Cloverdale’s best businesses

Community, entrepreneurial spirit honoured in third-annual awards

South Surrey receiver selected by B.C. Lions in CFL Draft

UBC Thunderbird Will Watson drafted in seventh round

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Port of Vancouver truck drivers to get first raise since 2014

Pay was key issue in 2016 dispute when 2,000 truckers walked off the job for 28 days

Waterfront Station to get $17-million upgrade

Station to expand with new entrance, as well as escalators, staircases to be replaced

Public hearings set for Vancouver, New Westminster cops in misconduct cases

Allegations were made against Const. Mark Lobel, Const. Viet Hoang and Insp. John de Haas of the VPD

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

CN Rail cars derail Thursday night, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Most Read