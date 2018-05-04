‘Distraught-person’ report ended with discovery of body: Surrey RCMP

‘No safety concerns for the general public’ following Thursday afternoon incident

Police race to the scene in SUVs and an armoured truck. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police that responded en masse to a South Surrey property Thursday afternoon arrived to find the individual of concern already dead.

“We originally got a call for a suicidal person,” Const. Elenore Sturko said Friday. “When we got there, the person was deceased already.”

Police were alerted to a distraught person in the 1300-block of 176 Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and multiple police vehicles were dispatched, including an armoured truck.

Sturko said the significant police presence was due to the “indication a firearm could be present.”

She would not say if a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Further details regarding the incident or individual will also not be disclosed, Sturko said.

At the scene Thursday, attention was focused on a property with greenhouses, located on the east side of 176 Street, and police – noting reports of a suicidal man walking around with a rifle – were advising members of the public to avoid the area or stay inside.

Traffic along 176 Street was closed in both directions between 8 and 16 Avenues, and drivers were told to plan alternate routes.

The area was reopened to traffic by 6 p.m. Thursday, and police assured there were “no safety concerns for the general public.”