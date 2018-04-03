Surrey RCMP’s community policing office in Newton, at 7235 137th St. (Photo: Google Streetview)

‘Disappointing’ no new home found for Newton community policing office

Surrey RCMP say no suitable locations were found, but that search will continue

NEWTON — Despite another search for a new and improved location, the lease for Newton’s current community policing office has been extended.

“A new location for the Newton Community Police Office was researched, however, no suitable locations were found,” Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader.

“A lease for the current office was extended for another three years and a continued search for a new location will occur during that time frame.”

The lease was set to expire on March 31, but late last year, Surrey city council extended it for an additional three years, to March 21, 2021.

Longtime Newton resident Jude Hannah said it’s “disappointing that after all these years, there still hasn’t been a more appropriate location found for the Newton office,” which since 1999 has been located at 7235 137th St., tucked away at the back of the Centre of Newton mall with limited visibility from King George Boulevard.

Three years ago, RCMP requested a “more visible presence” for the community office but no options were found at that time, either. According to a 2015 City of Surrey corporate report, city staff and RCMP couldn’t find a space that met the functionality, visibility and necessary parking to support the office.

According to Hannah – who started the ReNewton Nation community group in 2011 to advocate for revitalization of the area’s downtown core as well as the King George corridor – a safety kiosk at the bus loop or a small satellite RCMP office near the Newton hockey arena would be appreciated by many residents.

Newton’s RCMP office. (Photo: surrey.ca)


