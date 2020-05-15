Ariis Knight, 40, at her home in South Surrey. Knight passed away April 18 at Peace Arch Hospital. (Contributed photo)

Disability advocate has ‘fingers crossed’ for Tuesday arrival of amended hospital-visitor policy

Concern remains for those in hospital now and over long weekend, says Doug Tennant

Advocates for people with disabilities say an amended policy regarding essential visitors in hospitals during the ongoing pandemic is expected after the long weekend.

Doug Tennant, chief executive officer of UNITI – a partnership of three organizations, including Semiahmoo House Society, that advocate for and support people with disabilities – said Minister of Health Adrian Dix made the commitment Thursday (May 14), during a morning interview on CBC Early Edition.

“He’s saying that on Tuesday, hopefully, we’ll finally get to see the policy,” Tennant told Peace Arch News Friday.

“Got our fingers crossed on that.”

The policy came under fire following the death last month of South Surrey resident Ariis Knight.

Knight, 40, died at Peace Arch Hospital on April 18, after being admitted with non-COVID-19-related breathing difficulties three days earlier.

READ MORE: Hospital-visitor policy questioned after South Surrey woman dies without caregiver, family

While Knight, 40, has cerebral palsy and was non-verbal – but could communicate with those who knew her well – none of her support workers or family members were allowed to be in the hospital with her, due to the policy.

Fraser Health officials said later that medical staff determined that further assistance in communicating with Knight wasn’t required, however, her brother David said the restriction essentially stripped his sister of her voice. She died without anyone who knew her or was close to her by her side.

In Thursday’s radio interview, Dix said visitor rules were changed in March to “keep people as safe as possible” during the pandemic. Changes being made to it now are in response to requests from the disability community, and will include a “more explicit” definition of essential visitors, he said.

Self advocates, their family members and others sent government officials a letter May 5 asking for a policy “that helps to make sure that patients with disabilities have the support they need when they are getting health care.”

READ MORE: South Surrey advocate ‘optimistic’ hospital-visitor policy changes imminent

Tennant told PAN a concern he has is for those who remain in care now, without support workers, or who may need to be hospitalized over the long weekend.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people still in hospital right now and (there) may be people going over the long weekend into hospital where they might not be able to have a support person with them, so that’s a little concerning,” he said.

“If we see (the new policy) on Tuesday, I’ll be very happy.”

