Dinosaur stolen from Lickman Road

Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

The dinosaur figures once graced the theme park but were destined for Chilliwack fundraiser

Have you seen three large dinosaur statues?

The dinosaurs, originally part of the now-defunct Dinotown theme park, were stolen recently from a Lickman Road location in Chilliwack.

The owner posted on Facebook Sunday to say the trio of dinosaurs was supposed to be part of an upcoming fundraiser for PEARL Life Renewal.

“If you see them or know of their whereabouts please call Chilliwack RCMP file #2019-24647, or text the information to 604-316-1400.”

One poster on social media suggested the thief must have a “buyer” set up because another statue was also stolen recently from Knight Road.

The former owner of Dinotown theme park at Bridal Falls chimed in to thread to say that he was “sorry to hear the news” of the theft.

