A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure illustration shows what drivers will see when a train passes through Langley. (file)

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Six long-delayed digital railway crossing signs to help drivers avoid train traffic are now live in the City of Langley, Township of Langley and Surrey.

A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure statement made the announcement Wednesday, March 4th.

Called the Railway Crossing Information System (RCIS), the system aims to reduce traffic tie-ups by alerting drivers on specific roads when a train is approaching a level crossing, so they can divert to one of eight overpasses.

Originally part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, which was finished in 2014, the signs were expected go up around the time the final overpass of nine was constructed along the corridor between Delta and Langley at Glover Road and Mufford Crescent in early September 2014.

But, when the project was put out to tender in the fall of 2014, the bids received were well over the $3.8 million figure budgeted.

READ MORE: Electronic rail warning signs for Langley and Surrey delayed again

After several postponements, the ministry issued an statement on Jan. 28 that said the Railway Crossing Information System (RCIS) has had “technical challenges.”

In response to a follow-up request for more detail, the ministry said the “Railway Crossing Information System (RCIS) is a first of its kind system in Canada and will set the groundwork for similar systems in the future. Therefore, it is important that the project team take all necessary steps to get the implementation right.”

It went on to say the project team has been working to complete “necessary technical testing and fine-tuning of the system prior to its implementation.”

“We want to ensure the system functions as intended, not just on day one, but for years to follow, so that drivers will continue to benefit,” it added.

READ ALSO: Signs of the distracted times

Congestion at level crossings is expected to worsen, with the three busiest roads in the core Langley commercial area, Fraser Highway, 200 Street and Highway 10 (Langley Bypass), having at-grade rail crossings.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyCloverdaleLangleyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed reviews for removal of White Rock’s ‘cheese grater’ fence
Next story
Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

1,000 free plants for Party-goers at Surrey’s 10th Earth Day celebration

Day-long April event planned at Civic Plaza

Pro MMA fight ban considered in Surrey

Proposed bylaw would not prohibit professional or amateur boxing, among other pursuits

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Schools cancel overseas student trips due to coronavirus spread

Langley School District joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Concert raises $13.5K for Langley boy with ‘life-altering’ injuries after hit-and-run

Country stars performed free at Langley event

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Most Read