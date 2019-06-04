A very boring men’s wallet found at Capilano Mall. (RCMP)

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

Did you lose the world’s most boring wallet recently? If so, North Vancouver RCMP might have something for you.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Mounties say a “remarkably generic men’s wallet” was found at Capilano Mall on May 2.

“It is described as black. And leather. And it folds,” police said.

“It contained no identification, no cards, and had no distinctive marks or labels. Very boring indeed.”

But Mounties say it did contain a “fair bit” of money but that those hoping to cash in on find must convince police it’s theirs by describing the money in it and what they were doing in the mall that day.

The owner of the wallet can call Const. Chantal Gauthier at604-985-1311 or contact her via email at chantal.gauthier@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

Just Posted

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Families of teen victims in June 2018 South Surrey double-homicide to make appeal

Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018

RINGETTE: Surrey goaltender Kiana Heska the lone B.C. player on Canada’s junior national team

This fall, Guildford resident to play at 2019 World Ringette Championships in Burnaby

Surrey athletes lead the pack at B.C. track and field championships

Competitors from across city return home from high-school provincials with medals

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Most Read