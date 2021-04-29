Development proposed for last remaining house on Johnston Road in White Rock

The city has received a development application for the last remaining house on Johnston Road. (Rendering)

The City of White Rock has received a development permit request for a property containing the last remaining detatched family home on Johnston Road.

A digital public information meeting is scheduled to take place this evening (Thursday, April 29) for the property, located at 1363 Johnston Rd., nestled between Tandoori Flare and Bonjour Nails Bar.

The applicant, SFS Construction Ltd., is seeking a zoning bylaw amendment and major development permit to build a four-storey, mixed-use building with 10 residential dwelling units and ground-floor commercial space.

The virtual information session is to be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday (April 29). The meeting is to be held using Microsoft Teams.

Information on how to participate in the meeting can be found here: https://www.whiterockcity.ca/calendar.aspx?PREVIEW=YES&EID=2018

