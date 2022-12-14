Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding

Main concern about a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations

Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world’s biodiversity over concerns about funding.

David Ainsworth, an information officer for the COP15 talks, says the countries left the negotiations early this morning.

Ainsworth says there are a number of disagreements.

He says the main one concerns the creation of a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations.

A meeting has been called later today for all the heads of delegations of countries attending the conference in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The walkout comes as the two-week event enters its final days, with environment ministers from around the world arriving in Montreal to try to hammer out a final text on the most difficult issues.

RELATED: ‘Paris moment:’ COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity

RELATED: Trudeau says 120 countries are ready to agree to 30 by 30 framework at COP15

Environment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Supplies are tight’: Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventory
Next story
Woman fatally stabbed inside North Vancouver home

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell, director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, stands among skids of food that were just delivered to the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. Campbell said the amount of people using the food bank is rising again. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Another ‘massive increase’ in demand for food bank, second surge in 2022

Staff and management from Lotus Terminals donated 675 pairs of socks and more than $500 to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK) Dec. 12. Socks fill the sacks on the ground and the pickup truck behind. From left: Matthew Campbell (CCK), Glen Anweiler, Prab Bal, Ricky Bal, Saran Bal, Lorena Griffith, Lindsay Rempel (CCK), and Bob Meredith (dressed as Santa). This is the third year in a row Lotus has donated to CCK. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Lotus Terminals donates nearly 700 pairs of socks, along with cash, to Cloverdale Community Kitchen

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
UPDATE: Council passes latest contract for Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

teaser photo only
PHOTOS/VIDEO: ‘Snow Queen’ for a King in panto staged in Surrey in memory of music director

Pop-up banner image