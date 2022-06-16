Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The parliamentary budget officer says the cost to create and deliver a new dental program for low and middle income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The parliamentary budget officer says the cost to create and deliver a new dental program for low and middle income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Dental care program could cost nearly double what federal government originally thought

Program a key element of the Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to stay in power

The parliamentary budget officer says the cost of a new dental program for low- and middle-income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated.

The program is a key element of the Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to stave off an election until 2025.

The Liberals promised to provide coverage by the end of the year for children living in a household with an income of less than $90,000 and expanding next year it to include seniors and persons living with a disability.

The government’s 2022 budget suggested the plan would cost $5.3 billion over the next five years.

But in a legislative costing note, the PBO says the cost could be closer to $9 billion.

The government has just over six months to launch a completely new program, but still appears to be in the consultation phase of the planning.

RELATED: NDP expects phased-in approach to national pharmacare promise in deal with Liberals

DentalFederal Politics

Previous story
Monitoring for flooding as Okanagan Lake exceeds full pool
Next story
Lockdown ends at Vancouver high school after reports of person with a weapon inside

Just Posted

Aerin Brown, graduate from Southridge School awarded with largest STEM scholarship in Canada. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey student awarded $100K – largest STEM scholarship in country

CELLY TEASER ONLY
‘Great for the game here’: Surrey soccer community welcomes World Cup matches in Vancouver

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Annis says 2.9% Surrey property tax increase a ‘complete myth’

Surrey RCMP on the job in 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP average response time to priority calls in 2021 was 7 minutes, 38 seconds

Pop-up banner image ×