Staff at Central City Medical Clinic work in their personal protective equipment. (Photo submitted)

COVID-19

Denning group of health clinics in Surrey want residents to know – we’re open

Staff at clinics say they’re worried people aren’t getting care due to fear or misconceptions

Health care workers say there is growing concern at a group of medical clinics in Surrey that fear of COVID-19 – or the misconception that clinics have closed because of it – is keeping people from seeing a doctor.

“It is clear that many people think that the clinics are closed,” said Tom Yearwood, founder and CEO of Denning Health Group, which manages five medical centres in Surrey and two in Abbotsford. “We are very concerned that people are going without needed care.”

In fact, Yearwood says, three of the five clinics his company manages in Surrey are seeing patients, and all of them are doing telephone and/or virtual care.

Dr. Leonid Vinnitsky works at Central City Medical Clinic in Surrey. He says he wants to let residents know that patients who need to see a doctor still have that option.
Dr. Leonid Vinnitsky works at Central City Medical Clinic in Surrey. (Photo submitted)

“It’s important that everyone in the community knows that we are open and we can see people face to face,” he said, adding that many people are genuinely surprised when they are call in and find out they can see a doctor. “We are trying to provide this message to the community – we are open.”

Dr. Vinnitsky said that message is especially important in a time when Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency needs to be freed up as much as possible.

And for patients who don’t necessarily need to physically see a doctor, virtual care has become common across the province since COVID-19 broke out. The increased use of virtual care allows patients to receive medical care from their own doctor while practicing physical distancing or self-isolation.

Earlier this month, TELUS announced that it is enabling 26,000 of its physician customers to conduct secure virtual visits directly through their electronic medical records (EMRs) platforms. The new feature allows physicians to book appointments and conduct video consultations with their patients within the same platform they are already using to manage their patient records.

TELUS said the virtual care feature is being offered to physicians free of charge for the first four months to help support their efforts in managing patient care during the pandemic.

Dr. Vinnitsky said about one-third, if not more, of treatments done at his clinic are done using telephone or video.

“We can do a lot things over the phone,” said Dr. Vinnitsky. “But unfortunately, certain things cannot be done, like injections or vaccinations.”

For those patients who have to come in, fear of COVID-19 may cause them hesitation.

While the clinic has seen several patients with suspected symptoms, Trish Dafoe, Central City Medical Clinic manager, said every precaution is being taken to keep staff and patients safe.

She said all staff are equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment and the clinics also have a screening process in place to reduce the risk.

“We’re washing down doorknobs, we’re washing down beds and giving deep cleans to all our rooms. We’re constantly cleaning and we all have our PPE’s,” Dafoe said.

The five Denning Health Group clinics in Surrey are located at:

  • Cedar Hills Medical Clinic, 12860 96th Ave., closed weekends. Call 604-584-3531.
  • Central City Medical Clinic, 10153 King George Blvd., open Sundays to Saturdays. Call 604-951-0885.
  • Fraser Heights Medical Centre, Unit 106 – 15966 108th Avenue, open Mondays to Saturdays. Call 604-582-8820.
  • Nordel Crossing Medical Clinic, Unit 115 – 12080 Nordel Way, open Mondays to Saturdays. Call 604-543-0888.
  • Evergreen Medical Centre, 8960 152nd Street, closed weekends. Call 604-588-8181.


