Democracy Direct misreported election spending

White Rock slate spent $40,000 less than what Elections BC reported, party says

Officials with Democracy Direct say the party’s election expenses were significantly lower than what was originally reported by Elections BC disclosure documents this month.

Democracy Direct-authorized principal official Dennis Lypka told Peace Arch News Monday that the slate spent $24,620.61 during the 2018 civic election, not the reported $64,864.71.

“We misread the forms when submitting our details and misfiled (our) disclosure statement,” Lypka emailed to PAN. “In doing so, what was reported as our ‘Total Outflows’ for the campaign was incorrectly overstated as certain expenses were counted in duplicate and triplicate on the form.”

Lypka said Democracy Direct is working with Elections BC to correct its campaign disclosure statement.

Democracy Direct swept the field over White Rock Coalition candidates in the October ballot, taking five of seven seats on council. According Elections BC, White Rock Coalition spent $96,082.10 on the election.