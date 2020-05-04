Deltassist is being granted $30,000 by the province to support the organization’s efforts to reduce violence against women and children. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist granted $30,000 to reduce violence against women and children

The funds come via the province’s civil forfeiture crime prevention and remediation grant program

The provincial government has granted Deltassist Family and Community Services Society $30,000 to support the organization’s efforts to reduce violence against women and children.

The funds, granted through B.C.’s civil forfeiture crime prevention and remediation grant program, will go towards Deltassist’s “Healthy Relationships — Stopping the Cycle of Violence Against Women and Children.”

The project will help reduce violence against women and children in Delta, Surrey, Langley and New Westminster by engaging perpetrators in a psycho-educational, cognitive behavioural, trauma-informed group called “The Healthy Relationships and Anger Management Group,” according to a list of this year’s grant recipients.

“Work to protect and support survivors of domestic violence is more important than ever during these stressful times,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said in a press release. “I’m pleased Deltassist will continue its work to reduce incidents of domestic violence in our community.”

This year, B.C.’s crime prevention and remediation grant program has awarded just over $11.8 million in one-time grants for 267 projects that will help support government priorities in crime prevention; violence against women — sexual assault and domestic violence; human trafficking, sexual exploitation and vulnerable women in the sex trade; Indigenous healing and rebuilding; restorative justice; domestic violence prevention/intervention programming; and child and youth advocacy centres.

Community programs and services that support individuals experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault, along with programs that target the prevention and intervention of domestic violence, are receiving more than $3.5 million in grant funding.

Since 2011, the crime prevention and remediation grant program has provided more than $49 million to help organizations throughout B.C. to further their crime prevention and remediation efforts.


