Ladner United Church is home to Delta’s only emergency weather shelter. (Google street view screen capture)

Delta’s only extreme weather shelter to open tonight

The shelter is open 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.)

Delta’s only emergency weather shelter will be opening tonight as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight.

The extreme weather shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly beginning Monday night (Nov. 25), and is expected to remain open through to Saturday. The shelter can sleep up to nine people, and guests are provided with coffee, breakfast, showers and laundry services.

Delta police will be providing rides to the shelter for those who need them.

This is the third year running for the weather shelter, located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.). Last year the shelter was open for a total of 88 nights and saw 174 visits over the course of the winter.

READ MORE: Delta’s extreme weather shelter more than just a roof when it’s cold out

For more info on the shelter and other related services, visit delta.ca/services/social-planning/shelters.

— with files from Grace Kennedy and Tricia Weel

RELATED: Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland
Next story
Elderly woman found dead in burned Surrey house

Just Posted

Elderly woman found dead in burned Surrey house

Body found after firefighters put out house fire in 9000-block of 135A Street Monday morning

Lord Tweedsmuir to play in varsity AAA B.C. high school football provincial championship

Cloverdale school tops Notre Dame Jugglers in semifinal game

The Electric Express returns to Cloverdale

Surrey historical train society will present Christmas like it was celebrated 100 years ago

Surrey’s tall Christmas tree will stay lit until Jan. 2

Tree Lighting Festival was held Saturday at Civic Plaza

Surrey RCMP now confirm girl sustained ‘serious bite’ from pit bull in Clayton

Young girl’s injury at off-leash dog park in Clayton more grievous than what police first reported

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

VIDEO: School community rallies to family of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim

Dad says Jesse Brown is working hard at rehab

Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Snow warning issued for Highway 3 – Allison Pass

More than 10 cm is expected on Highway 3

Most Read