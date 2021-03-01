On some blocks in North Delta it was nearly end-to-end refuse during the city’s 2018 Spring Clean-Up. (James Smith photo)

On some blocks in North Delta it was nearly end-to-end refuse during the city’s 2018 Spring Clean-Up. (James Smith photo)

Delta’s Large Item Pick-Up Program starts today

Beginning March 1, residents will be able to dispose of up to four large household items per year

Delta’s Large Item Pick-up Program, which replaces the city’s popular Spring Clean Up this year, begins today.

The new program, which came into effect Monday (March 1), allows all residences that receive curbside garbage collection to dispose of up to four large household items per year via curbside pick-up.

Council voted unanimously to implement the new program in a closed meeting on Jan. 11, after the city was forced to cancel Spring Clean Up for the second straight year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by city staff, Delta’s trash collection contract with Remple Disposal provides the option to implement a large item pick-up program as an alternative to Spring Clean-Up. The new program will cost approximately $150,000 more per year than Spring Clean-Up, which has been accounted for in the city’s proposed 2021 solid waste budget.

“Some operational cost savings in 2021 would likely be recognized, as illegal dumping incidents and costs typically spike around Spring Clean-Up each year,” the report notes.

Large item pick-ups can be scheduled by emailing Remple at largeitempickup@rempledisposal.com or by calling 604-835-1792. For pick-ups scheduled by email, residents are asked to include photos and detailed descriptions of their items.

Remple Disposal will then contact residents to schedule a date for curbside pick-up, which does not follow the same schedule as weekly garbage collection services, and items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled day.

Household items accepted as part of Delta’s large item pick-up program are the same as Spring Clean-Up — bulky household items, furniture and scrap metal items — and all items that can be recycled will be. A detailed list of accepted items is posted at delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/large-item-pick-up.

Of note, mattresses and box springs — which have not been included as part of Spring Clean-Up since the region banned them from being disposed of as garbage in 2012 — will now be accepted and taken to the Vancouver Landfill for recycling at no cost.

The Large Item Pick-Up Program is not currently scheduled to continue after 2021, however staff will be evaluating and reviewing the community’s feedback on the program and will report back to council later this year. Council will then vote on reinstating Spring Clean Up for 2022.

Delta’s annual Spring Clean-Up began in the early 1960s and is the only one remaining in Metro Vancouver. The popular program allows residents to place up to a pickup truck-size load of extra garbage and scrap metal at curbside for collection once a year.

Spring Clean-Up was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading many residents to ask the city for an alternative program to assist with the collection of large items.

SEE ALSO: Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz
Next story
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos)
UPDATE: Two youths arrested after assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey

School placed on a ‘hold and secure’ until safety of all students confirmed

Image Surrey.ca
Surrey to pony up one-third of cost to cover Cloverdale lacrosse box in 2022

This will be at the Cloverdale Athletic Park at 64th Avenue and 168th Street

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Delta Mayor George Harvie. (Submitted photo)
Mayor asks Fraser Health to reconcider North Delta vaccination site

Harvie wants a North Delta clinic to complement the South Delta location

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Murder conviction upheld in case where Surrey mom was stabbed in front of her kids

Jury in 2017 found Tanpreet Kaur Athwal, aka Sonia Kaur Gill, guilty of first-degree murder in 2007 death of Amanpreet Bahia, 33

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on October 27, 2020. The City of Vancouver says it has purchased a former hotel at a major thoroughfare that can house about 65 units to accommodate homeless people. A joint news release by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and city says 2075 Kingsway, Days Inn by Wyndham Vancouver, will be ready for accommodation this November. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen also announced a $51.5 million Rapid Housing Initiative for Vancouver that is expected to create 135 new affordable homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Former Vancouver hotel to be converted to 65 units for homeless people by the fall

The former Days Inn on Kingsway will be ready to house people in November

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

Most Read