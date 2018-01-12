Delta’s heritage conservation fund set to support homeowners

The fund can help upwards of seven heritage conservation projects a year

Heritage property owners can now ask for city’s help with repairs after council approved Delta’s new Heritage Conservation Fund Administration Policy on Monday night (Jan. 8).

The fund, initially approved in June 2017, adds a five-per-cent levy to all new building permits to help support the restoration of homes on Delta’s heritage register. The newly approved policy outlines how people can apply for and use money from the fund.

“I think it’s a great start,” Counc. Heather King said during council.

“It actually gives them a purpose, a reason to register their heritage homes.”

The levy is expected to bring in about $111,000 annually, based on 2016 building permits. If each applicant requests the maximum amount of $15,000 in financial support, the fund would be able to support seven projects per year.

Since the levy was approved in June, it has brought in about $46,000.

Any owner of a registered heritage property can apply to Delta’s director of community planning and development for support in the repair or restoration of their building, provided the work has not already started.



