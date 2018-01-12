The Olaf Stokkeland residence is one of North Delta’s properties on the heritage inventory. In order for its owners to receive funding from the conservation fun, it would have to be put on the heritage register. (James Smith photo)

Delta’s heritage conservation fund set to support homeowners

The fund can help upwards of seven heritage conservation projects a year

Heritage property owners can now ask for city’s help with repairs after council approved Delta’s new Heritage Conservation Fund Administration Policy on Monday night (Jan. 8).

The fund, initially approved in June 2017, adds a five-per-cent levy to all new building permits to help support the restoration of homes on Delta’s heritage register. The newly approved policy outlines how people can apply for and use money from the fund.

Related: Delta heritage strategy update sets up conservation fund for homeowners

“I think it’s a great start,” Counc. Heather King said during council.

“It actually gives them a purpose, a reason to register their heritage homes.”

The levy is expected to bring in about $111,000 annually, based on 2016 building permits. If each applicant requests the maximum amount of $15,000 in financial support, the fund would be able to support seven projects per year.

Since the levy was approved in June, it has brought in about $46,000.

Any owner of a registered heritage property can apply to Delta’s director of community planning and development for support in the repair or restoration of their building, provided the work has not already started.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot
Next story
VIDEO: Public funeral underway for two B.C. girls found dead Christmas Day

Just Posted

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Surrey

Witness at scene said man was thrown under truck and his legs were run over by rear axles

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

Surrey mayor says 160 ‘emergency’ houses for homeless will change 135A Street

Province says 160 transitional housing units to open in Whalley in early spring

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

High school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, self-confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

UPDATE: Mini Pop Kids cancel concert date in Surrey

Victoria and Kelowna the other two B.C. stops for ‘high-energy, interactive’ touring show

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Most Read