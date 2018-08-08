Delta’s fire danger rating now ‘extreme’

Continued hot and dry weather has resulted in tinder dry conditions

The City of Delta raised its fire danger rating to extreme on Tuesday. (James Smith photo)

The City of Delta has raised its fire hazard rating to “extreme” as a result of the continued hot and dry weather in the region.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with posted signs and fire danger guidelines.

Campfires and briquette barbecues/cooking stoves are prohibited everywhere.

Propane- or gas-powered barbecues/cooking stoves, meanwhile, are only allowed in day-use areas with picnic tables, picnic shelters and in group camps. Barbecues and stoves must be attended at all times while in use.

As always, smoking is prohibited in all Delta parks, and park users are asked to remain on trails at all times and to be aware of all spark sources.

Anyone who spots a fire should dial 911 immediately.



