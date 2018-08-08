The City of Delta raised its fire danger rating to extreme on Tuesday. (James Smith photo)

Delta’s fire danger rating now ‘extreme’

Continued hot and dry weather has resulted in tinder dry conditions

The City of Delta has raised its fire hazard rating to “extreme” as a result of the continued hot and dry weather in the region.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with posted signs and fire danger guidelines.

Campfires and briquette barbecues/cooking stoves are prohibited everywhere.

Propane- or gas-powered barbecues/cooking stoves, meanwhile, are only allowed in day-use areas with picnic tables, picnic shelters and in group camps. Barbecues and stoves must be attended at all times while in use.

As always, smoking is prohibited in all Delta parks, and park users are asked to remain on trails at all times and to be aware of all spark sources.

Anyone who spots a fire should dial 911 immediately.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study
Next story
Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Just Posted

Cloverdale Library to see significant renovations

The renovation was intended to coincide with the museum re-opening, but has now been delayed

City of White Rock a pleasant place to work but room for improvement, survey suggests

Staff critical of internal communications from ‘Senior Management Team’

Whalley perfect so far at Canadian Little League Championship

Surrey baseball team takes 6-0 record into tourney semifinal Friday in Quebec

Surrey’s fire danger rating now ‘extreme’

City of Surrey provides safety tips to prevent fires

After 36 years, Cloverdale’s Ye Olde Piggy Bank will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on B.C. city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Most Read