Delta’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb

Total number of cases in Fraser Health increased by 206 from Feb. 21-27

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta continues to climb, according to the latest weekly figures released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Every Wednesday, the BC CDC releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 90 cases for the week of Feb. 21-28, an increase over the previous five weeks (80 active cases for week ending Feb. 20, 73 for the week ending Feb. 13, 65 for the week ending Feb. 6, 59 for the week ending Jan. 30, and 69 for week ending Jan. 23).

The overall number of cases in the Fraser Health region increased as well, to 2,005 from 1,799 (Feb. 27), 1,600 (Feb. 13) and 1,373 (Feb. 6). Eight of the other 12 local health areas in the region also saw increases over the previous week.

From the start of the pandemic through the end of February 2021, there were a total of 2,723 COVID-19 cases in Delta, an increase of 317 from Jan. 31.

LATEST: 7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. (March 3, 2021)

Meanwhile, there are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

As of Thursday morning (Feb. 25), Fraser Health listed exposures at six Delta schools on its website, all of them in North Delta: Burnsview Secondary (Feb. 18), Cougar Canyon Elementary (Feb. 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24), Hellings Elementary (Feb. 18 and 19), North Delta Secondary (Feb. 18, 19, 23, 24 and 25), Sands Secondary (Feb. 18 and 19) and Seaquam Secondary (Feb. 18 and 22).

SEE ALSO: Mayor asks Fraser Health to reconsider North Delta vaccination site (March 1, 2021)

RELATED: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8 (March 1, 2021)

RELATED: Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials (March 2, 2021)



