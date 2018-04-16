Delta firefighters union president Mike McMillan speaking at the Boundary Bay fire hall groundbreaking. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta’s Boundary Bay fire hall officially under construction

The ground breaking ceremony took place on Monday, April 16

The Boundary Bay fire hall and training centre is officially under construction following a ceremonial ground breaking this afternoon (April 16).

The $9.6-million building has been a dream of Delta’s for nearly eight years, Mayor Lois Jackson said during the ceremony.

“It began when we had one of the last emergencies … at the command post at the hall, and it was way too small. So was the fire hall over on the highway, on Ladner Trunk [Road],” Jaclson said.

“So we’ve been looking for a long time to see if this was doable.”

The centre will replace Ladner’s Fire Hall No. 4, as well as include an emergency command centre and a training facility for local fire fighters.

RELATED: Delta awards $4.8M for Boundary Bay fire hall construction

“The challenges our members face, as our profession continues to evolve, get more dangerous every year,” said Mike McMillan, president of the Delta Fire Fighters union.

“Fires are more dangerous now than ever, as building construction changes and the contents inside burn hotter and faster than we’ve ever seen before. Vehicle construction is more complicated to deal with in motor vehicle incidents and rescues.

“The multiple specialties our members need to maintain will all be made easier by having a training facility of our own.”

Site preparation is currently underway for the fire hall, and it is now expected to open in May 2019.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run
Next story
B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Just Posted

Royal Canadian circus returns to Surrey in May

11 “SPECTAC!” shows planned in 2,700 big-top tent at Guildford Town Centre

Langley-based ball hockey league helps clothe Jersey Day

A local team’s jersey sale attracted a lot of interest this year.

Delta’s Boundary Bay fire hall officially under construction

The ground breaking ceremony took place on Monday, April 16

Three Surrey Students NOW activists running for school trustee

Cindy Dalglish, Charlene Dobie and Mary-Em Waddington have thrown their hats in the ring

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run

Maple Ridge mom killed on Lougheed Highway

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Most Read