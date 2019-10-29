Delta youth sought to help advise city council

Mayor George Harvie is looking to Delta’s youth to help guide city council as it makes decisions on issues affecting the city’s younger residents.

Last week, the city announced the creation of the new Mayor’s Youth Council, which aims to encourage youth to get involved in local government issues that matter to them.

The group will act as a resource for city council on issues affecting youth in Delta, providing the youth viewpoint on issues such as community safety, health, affordable housing, education, recreation, employment, planning, transportation and the environment.

“I strongly believe youth can effect positive change on matters affecting our community. The Mayor’s Youth Council provides a platform for youth representation and input as well as the opportunity for youth to gain valuable local government experience,” Harvie said in a press release.

The Mayor’s Youth Council will consist of 12 youth between the ages of 15 and 23 who will meet quarterly and serve for one-year terms. Mayor Harvie will act as a non-voting co-chair to support whomever the youth council members elect to act as chair., who will be elected annually by Mayor’s Youth Council members. Efforts will be made to ensure each secondary school in Delta and each of the city’s communities is represented on council.

In addition to the mayor, non-voting resource members of the youth council may include city manager Sean McGill, city staff to support the creation of agendas and the taking of minutes, representation from the Delta School District, a school liaison officer from the Delta Police Department, and other representatives as deemed appropriate by the mayor or the youth themselves.

Like other committees of council, the youth will be tasked with making non-binding recommendations to mayor and council on a variety of issues, and at the mayor’s request may be called to make presentations to council, affording the youth the opportunity to dialogue directly with city council. Sub‑committees of the youth council may also be formed to address specific issues.

At the end of each calendar year, the Mayor’s Youth Council will present city council with an annual report summarizing its achievements and a proposed work program for the coming year.

Applications for the Mayor’s Youth Council close on Friday, Nov. 29. For more information or to apply, head to delta.ca/mayorsyouthcouncil.

