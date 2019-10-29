Delta city hall. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta youth sought to help advise city council

Applications for the new Mayor’s Youth Council close on Friday, Nov. 29

Mayor George Harvie is looking to Delta’s youth to help guide city council as it makes decisions on issues affecting the city’s younger residents.

Last week, the city announced the creation of the new Mayor’s Youth Council, which aims to encourage youth to get involved in local government issues that matter to them.

The group will act as a resource for city council on issues affecting youth in Delta, providing the youth viewpoint on issues such as community safety, health, affordable housing, education, recreation, employment, planning, transportation and the environment.

“I strongly believe youth can effect positive change on matters affecting our community. The Mayor’s Youth Council provides a platform for youth representation and input as well as the opportunity for youth to gain valuable local government experience,” Harvie said in a press release.

The Mayor’s Youth Council will consist of 12 youth between the ages of 15 and 23 who will meet quarterly and serve for one-year terms. Mayor Harvie will act as a non-voting co-chair to support whomever the youth council members elect to act as chair., who will be elected annually by Mayor’s Youth Council members. Efforts will be made to ensure each secondary school in Delta and each of the city’s communities is represented on council.

In addition to the mayor, non-voting resource members of the youth council may include city manager Sean McGill, city staff to support the creation of agendas and the taking of minutes, representation from the Delta School District, a school liaison officer from the Delta Police Department, and other representatives as deemed appropriate by the mayor or the youth themselves.

Like other committees of council, the youth will be tasked with making non-binding recommendations to mayor and council on a variety of issues, and at the mayor’s request may be called to make presentations to council, affording the youth the opportunity to dialogue directly with city council. Sub‑committees of the youth council may also be formed to address specific issues.

At the end of each calendar year, the Mayor’s Youth Council will present city council with an annual report summarizing its achievements and a proposed work program for the coming year.

Applications for the Mayor’s Youth Council close on Friday, Nov. 29. For more information or to apply, head to delta.ca/mayorsyouthcouncil.

SEE ALSO: Delta council reduces number of committees, creates new ones


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn case to stay in Supreme Court

Just Posted

Giant ‘Lite Brite’ and more in Surrey at expanded Bear Creek Park Lights event

Admission is free during two-week festival that starts Saturday night (Nov. 2)

‘Whalley Santa Cause’ needs donations for Christmas Day hampers for homeless

Former addict leads charity effort again this year, which saw 600 hampers handed out in last Christmas

South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn case to stay in Supreme Court

Robert Boule is accused of helping people illegally enter Canada at the U.S. border

Surrey Board of Trade calls for more arts, culture infrastructure

SBOT finds Surrey’s inventory of significant arts facilities ‘compares poorly to other Canadian cities’

Delta youth sought to help advise city council

Applications for the new Mayor’s Youth Council close on Friday, Nov. 29

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. proclaims Ukrainian Holodomor Memorial Day in November

Green leader Andrew Weaver’s grandfather escaped Stalin’s genocide

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

NDP blasted for ALC ruling that will force Abbotsford Women’s Centre to move

Agriculture minister cites reason for decision not mentioned in Agricultural Land Commission ruling

Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Project to be located within the Skeena Industrial Development Park near airport

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read