Delta woman in disbelief after scratching $121K-winning ticket

Elizabeth McCartney had to check her ticket four times before believing she had won

Delta resident Elizabeth McCartney had to check four times before believing she had won $121,000 on a Blackjack 30th Anniversary Scratch & Win ticket. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A Delta woman was in such disbelief after winning $121,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket that she had to check it multiple times before she was certain she had won.

Elizabeth McCartney purchased the Blackjack 30th Anniversary Scratch & Win ticket from the Shoppers Drug Mart on 56th Street in Tsawwassen and was at home when she scratched her ticket and learned the shocking news.

“I couldn’t believe it … I had to check it over four times,” McCartney said in a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release. “It felt really good that I won a big chunk of money!”

McCartney called her son, and then her daughter, who were both excited for her.

“My daughter didn’t believe me at first,” she recalled.

McCartney said she plans to share her win with her kids and save the rest.

“It feels really good to be a winner. I have seen that there have been two lottery winners in town lately and it’s nice to see people locally win,” she said.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta