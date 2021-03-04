Delta woman dazed by $50K scratch win prize

A Ladner woman was convinced she’d made a mistake when she scored $50,000 from a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.
Audrey Stout purchased the ticket from Save-On-Foods on 48th Avenue and was in her kitchen scratching it when she realized she won.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she recalled. “I thought maybe I had made a mistake. I told my husband I probably only won $3.”
Stout has plans to put the prize money away for retirement.
“It is still really unbelievable,” she said.
