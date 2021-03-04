Delta woman dazed by $50K scratch win prize

Audrey Stout purchased the ticket from Save-On-Foods on 48th Avenue in Ladner

Ladner resident Audrey Stout won $50,000 from a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket purchased at the Save-On-Foods on 48th Avenue. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A Ladner woman was convinced she’d made a mistake when she scored $50,000 from a Super Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

Audrey Stout purchased the ticket from Save-On-Foods on 48th Avenue and was in her kitchen scratching it when she realized she won.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she recalled. “I thought maybe I had made a mistake. I told my husband I probably only won $3.”

Stout has plans to put the prize money away for retirement.

“It is still really unbelievable,” she said.



