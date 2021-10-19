Delta updates proof of vaccination, mask requirements

Masks now mandatory for ages 5 and up; proof of vaccination required for ages 12 and up as of Oct. 24

All participants and spectators ages 12 and up taking part in City of Delta programs and services will be required to show proof of vaccination starting Sunday.

On Tuesday, the City of Delta released updated proof of vaccination requirements to take effect Oct. 24, following a special meeting of council last Thursday afternoon.

That meeting also saw council adopt a staff recommendation that face coverings be mandatory for all patrons five years and older visiting public indoor spaces, effective Friday, Oct. 15. The move is an extension of the provincial health order issued on Sept. 28 that requires face coverings in all indoor public settings for those aged nine and over, which was extended in schools to include students from kindergarten to Grade 12 on Oct. 4.

“Given the fact that Delta has a number of programs for school aged children, including after school programs and children’s programs located on Delta School District property, it is recommended that Delta’s policy for requiring face coverings while in indoor public facilities and programs be amended to be consistent with the requirements for schools,” reads a staff report to council. “There are exemptions from this requirement when a patron is participating in an exercise activity or sport at a fitness facility or sport facility and when consuming food or drink while seated.”

The new proof of vaccine requirements will apply to all patrons 12 years and older participating in any indoor drop-in or registered program run by the City of Delta, including aquatic, gymnasium and arena-based programs. The requirements are in addition to the current provincial health order (PHO).

The City of Delta’s updated proof of vaccination requirements, which take effect Oct. 24, are:

• Group fitness classes and weight rooms: required for patrons 12 and over (same as PHO)

• Adult sports programs: required for patrons 22 and over (same as PHO order)

• Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities with more than 50 people, like pottery, art and choir (including allotments and rentals): required for patrons 12 and over (same as PHO order), and for all sizes of groups for programs provided by the City of Delta

• Indoor youth recreational sport for those 21 years old or younger: required for drop-in recreation or sports requiring registration with the city and/or admission fee; not required for organized structured sport exclusively for youth age groups and not run by the City of Delta

• Spectators at indoor youth sporting events with more than 50 people: required for those 12 and over, to be verified by user groups (same as PHO)

• Swimming pools (including associated amenities such as hot tubs and saunas), unless it is an event: required for patrons 12 and over, unless it is for organized youth sport not run by the City of Delta

• Skating rinks, when not being used for adult sport: required for patrons 12 and over, unless it is for organized youth sport not run by the City of Delta

Proof of vaccination will not be required for general access to government services, washrooms, food service establishments, lobby spaces or spectator viewing areas (unless for events with more than 50 people), though face coverings will be required for all visitors five years old and younger. Limited seating with appropriate physical distancing will be available.

Capacity limits are also returning for aquatics amenities at Sungod Recreation Centre, Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

At Sungod Recreation Centre, capacity is capped at six for the sauna and steam room, nine for the hot tub and three for the deep bubbles.

At Ladner Leisure Centre, capacity for both the hot tub and sauna are topped at four, while at Winskill the hot tub is limited to six and sauna limited to two.

The maximum time allowed for all of the above amenities is 10 minutes.

