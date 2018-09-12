Delta unions raise more than $4,000 for Burns Bog day camp

The funds will replace equipment and repair a fence after a break-and-enter at the camp last month

MLA Ravi Kahlon (back left), along with CUPE representatives from locals 1091 and 454, and Burns Bog Conservation Society president Eliza Olson. (Photo submitted)

It’s been a summer of support for the Burns Bog Conservation Society camps, thanks to donations from the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society, several local unions and many individuals.

Back in early-August, the society suffered a break-in and theft of some key items from its day camp compound in the Delta Nature Reserve, including tools, medical supplies, water balloons and juice boxes.

“The overall value of the items stolen was at the very most a few hundred bucks, but as a charity we don’t exactly have hundreds of bucks lying around,” society member Mark Robertson said in August.

“It was definitely more the principle of it: The camp counsellors were particularly upset about the incident, and the fact they stole the water balloons prevented a game from taking place.”

RELATED: Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from Delta summer camp

However, by the Labour day long weekend, the society had received $2,000 from Delta’s public employee union (CUPE Local 454), the Delta School District support staff union (CUPE Local 1091), the Surrey School District support staff union (CUPE Local 728) and CUPE BC.

The donations, spearheaded by MLA Ravi Kahlon, will replace the stolen items and fix the broken and unsecured enclosure. About $600 was also raised by members of the community.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the society got another sizable donation for its camp programs, this time from the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society. The $1,500 donated by the firefighters is also intended to replace the stolen items, and make sure the society won’t be targeted by thieves again.

“We are very excited for next year’s camps,” Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Mark Oliverio said in a press release. “Thanks to Delta Firefighters’ generosity, our day camp area will be secure with a new fence and lockable shed. We couldn’t secure our day camp without Delta Firefighters Charitable Society’s gift.”



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter