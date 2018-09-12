MLA Ravi Kahlon (back left), along with CUPE representatives from locals 1091 and 454, and Burns Bog Conservation Society president Eliza Olson. (Photo submitted)

Delta unions raise more than $4,000 for Burns Bog day camp

The funds will replace equipment and repair a fence after a break-and-enter at the camp last month

It’s been a summer of support for the Burns Bog Conservation Society camps, thanks to donations from the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society, several local unions and many individuals.

Back in early-August, the society suffered a break-in and theft of some key items from its day camp compound in the Delta Nature Reserve, including tools, medical supplies, water balloons and juice boxes.

“The overall value of the items stolen was at the very most a few hundred bucks, but as a charity we don’t exactly have hundreds of bucks lying around,” society member Mark Robertson said in August.

“It was definitely more the principle of it: The camp counsellors were particularly upset about the incident, and the fact they stole the water balloons prevented a game from taking place.”

RELATED: Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from Delta summer camp

However, by the Labour day long weekend, the society had received $2,000 from Delta’s public employee union (CUPE Local 454), the Delta School District support staff union (CUPE Local 1091), the Surrey School District support staff union (CUPE Local 728) and CUPE BC.

The donations, spearheaded by MLA Ravi Kahlon, will replace the stolen items and fix the broken and unsecured enclosure. About $600 was also raised by members of the community.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the society got another sizable donation for its camp programs, this time from the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society. The $1,500 donated by the firefighters is also intended to replace the stolen items, and make sure the society won’t be targeted by thieves again.

“We are very excited for next year’s camps,” Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Mark Oliverio said in a press release. “Thanks to Delta Firefighters’ generosity, our day camp area will be secure with a new fence and lockable shed. We couldn’t secure our day camp without Delta Firefighters Charitable Society’s gift.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Delta Firefighters Local 1763 present a cheque for $1,500 to Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Marcello Oliverio. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter photo)

Previous story
‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst
Next story
Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Just Posted

Cloverdale BIA ‘unanimously’ against supportive housing in downtown Cloverdale

Board votes against supporting the BC Housing development proposed for downtown

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

Surrey First promising free access to pools, rinks and gyms for Surrey youth

It’s part of the civic slate’s plan to fight crime and keep kids out of gangs

Surrey animal control officer attacked in Cloverdale, dog put down: city

Jas Rehal says the woman underwent surgery after suffering ‘quite a bit of damage’ to her arms and hands

Proudly Surrey says asbestos needs to be removed from all schools, now

Fine asbestos dust can get lodged deep in the lungs and cause lung cancer

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

VIDEO: Fraser Valley MLA renews call for Highway 1 widening to six lanes

BC Liberal plan to expand out to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford was shelved by NDP government

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

Two 19-year-old hikers missing near Lions Bay

Search crews say families reported the women had not returned from the hike last evening

Most Read