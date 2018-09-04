The empty spot in Annieville Park where a playground used to be will be filled with new equipment. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta to spend $80K to replace Annieville Lions Park playground

The equipment, built in 2001, had rotted and was removed on Aug. 15

Delta council has agreed to spend $80,000 to replace decayed playground equipment at Annieville Lions Park.

During council on Monday (Aug. 27), staff brought forward the need to replace a decayed playground structure at the North Delta park. The playground was built in 2001, and on Aug. 10 staff noticed the playground supports had rotted. On Aug. 15, they removed the structure.

According to a report to council, the playground was a “fundamental feature of Annieville Park” and should be replaced as soon as possible. The estimated cost is between $60,000 and $80,000, although the exact figure won’t be known until after the bid process is complete.

The council contingency, used in cases like this where an unplanned project arises, is now fully used up and can’t be dipped into the for playground replacement.

Instead, the money will be coming from unused funds from the Delview Park lacrosse box renovations and the design and cost-estimating work for the Ladner Harbour sewage lagoon pedestrian bridge replacement. The money will also be taken from the funding for landscape renovations at the Delta Animal Shelter and Magee Park. Those projects will be deferred to 2019.

The Annieville Lions Park playground isn’t the only one nearing the end of its lifespan. The city also expects seven other structures will need to be replaced next year, including the ones at 81A Avenue Park, Huff Boulevard Park, Kensington Park, Mountain View Park, Stevens Mini-Park and Wade Road Park, as well as other playground equipment at Annieville Lions Park.

A proposal for a capital program to replace all of Delta’s playgrounds will be provided at the 2019 business planning workshop.


The playground at Annieville Lions Park in North Delta. The city recently had to remove the structure on the left as the wooden supports had rotted. (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

