Nicholle Dhaliwal sits with her son Midas while two of her daycare kids, Charli Krahn (4) and Amari Crawford (3), play around her. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta to review city’s childcare needs

Council voted to apply for grant money to complete the child care needs assessment

Delta will be getting a better understanding of its childcare situation, after council voted to apply for funding to undertake a childcare needs assessment.

At the Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting this September, the province announced a $25,000 grant for cities wanting to do an assessment of the area’s childcare needs. These assessments are intended to look at the need for daycares in the community, an inventory of existing childcare spaces, space-creation targets and an action plan for creating more childcare spaces.

This grant comes after the July 2018 Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, which was put forward by the Ministry of Education to help create more daycare spaces within school districts. After the court ruling to reinstate class size and composition limits in B.C. schools was put into place, many districts found daycares had to move out of classrooms they had previously occupied, a Delta staff report said.

Delta had few childcare centres that were affected by this change, the report continued, but the Delta School District completed an informal needs overview as part of an application for provincial funding.

RELATED: Delta daycare spaces don’t guarantee placement

A city-wide needs assessment hasn’t been completed since 2006, however. That assessment, which is not available on the City of Delta’s website, was updated in 2011 with more neighbourhood-specific needs.

In early 2018, Delta’s child and youth committee began collecting information for a new childcare needs assessment. So far, the committee has made a comparison of childcare strategies from around Metro Vancouver, and has completed an outline for a Delta-specific strategy.

Doing a full needs assessment will cost around $30,000, based on cost comparisons from other cities. As the provincial grant money only goes up to $25,000, the city could be required to pay at least $5,000 to complete the assessment.

Delta has until Jan. 19, 2019 to apply for the needs assessment grant. When the assessment is complete, Delta could apply for other funding to help create more childcare spaces in the city.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta police warn public of Tsawwassen rental scam
Next story
Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Kishan Gopal, 15, was last seen at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17, in the 1900-block of King George Boulevard

Resident ‘fears for safety’ at South Surrey intersection

City confirms six crashes this year at junction – but says other areas are worse

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 24 and beyond

Concerts, plays, festivals and more in our weekly guide

White Rock lawn bowler to represent Canada at Australia event

Mary Wright to compete at World Singles Champion of Champions tournament

Surrey RCMP say teenager stabbed after ‘dispute’

Police say suspect and other youth fled the scene before officers arrived, near 147th Street and 83rd Avenue

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Most Read