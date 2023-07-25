Delta to provide 500 free trees to residents each year

City of Delta staff plant one of five new cedar trees outside the Delta School District office in Ladner in April 2021 as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project, a reconciliation program meant to show appreciation and respect for local First Nations cultures. (Delta School District/submitted photo)

The City of Delta is starting a new initiative aimed at encouraging residents to plant 500 new trees each year.

On Monday, council approved a staff plan to increase Delta’s tree canopy by providing free trees to residents to plant on private land.

As part of last month’s Public Works Open House, the city offered 100 free trees to residents on a first come, first served basis, and ran out withing the first two hours of the event.

Based on the success of that giveaway, staff proposed a new program to provide 500 free trees each year, to be delivered to residences along with instructions on planting and aftercare.

In order to ensure trees are not re-sold, recipients will have to pay a deposit, which would be refunded once the city confirms the tree has been planted on the designated property.

The new initiative builds on the city’s 2020 Urban Forest Strategy, which calls for 100 trees a year to be provided to residents who ask for them in order to plant them on their property — similar to Delta’s Trees for Tomorrow program, where residents ask for trees to be planted on city property in front of and adjacent to their homes.

The strategy also focuses on planting trees on municipal boulevards, in parks and natural areas, on Delta School District lands and along provincial highways, and while the city has through various programs managed to plant an average of 1,400 trees annually since 2018 — and is on track to plant a similar number this year — staff note their efforts to find areas for planting on school district and Transportation Ministry properties “have met with limited or no success.”

“Staff have been successful in identifying opportunities for planting on municipal lands and continue to look for new sites,” reads a report to council. “However, there are constraints posed by utility conflicts as well as homeowners opposed to tree plantings on municipal boulevards fronting their homes.”

The report notes increasing planting opportunities on private land would help the city achieve its tree planting objectives and increase Delta’s tree canopy without the additional cost of ongoing care and maintenance.

Budget for the program — estimated to be about $125,000 per year — would come from Delta’s tree reserve fund, which has a net balance of roughly $1.5 million in the city’s 2023 budget. The reserve is funded from cash-in-lieu for tree replacement related to development and is intended to support tree planting in the city.

The report states staff will be reviewing additional options for applying the tree reserve to support Delta’s Urban Forest Strategy, and will include those in a report to council this fall along with other updates to the strategy.

SEE ALSO: Fight against invasive spartina continues in mudflats around Delta



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilDelta