City of Delta staff plant one of five new cedar trees outside the Delta School District office in Ladner in April 2021 as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project, a reconciliation program meant to show appreciation and respect for local First Nations cultures. (Delta School District/submitted photo)

City of Delta staff plant one of five new cedar trees outside the Delta School District office in Ladner in April 2021 as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project, a reconciliation program meant to show appreciation and respect for local First Nations cultures. (Delta School District/submitted photo)

Delta to provide 500 free trees to residents each year

Program aimed at increasing plantings on private land and growing the city’s urban tree canopy

The City of Delta is starting a new initiative aimed at encouraging residents to plant 500 new trees each year.

On Monday, council approved a staff plan to increase Delta’s tree canopy by providing free trees to residents to plant on private land.

As part of last month’s Public Works Open House, the city offered 100 free trees to residents on a first come, first served basis, and ran out withing the first two hours of the event.

Based on the success of that giveaway, staff proposed a new program to provide 500 free trees each year, to be delivered to residences along with instructions on planting and aftercare.

In order to ensure trees are not re-sold, recipients will have to pay a deposit, which would be refunded once the city confirms the tree has been planted on the designated property.

The new initiative builds on the city’s 2020 Urban Forest Strategy, which calls for 100 trees a year to be provided to residents who ask for them in order to plant them on their property — similar to Delta’s Trees for Tomorrow program, where residents ask for trees to be planted on city property in front of and adjacent to their homes.

The strategy also focuses on planting trees on municipal boulevards, in parks and natural areas, on Delta School District lands and along provincial highways, and while the city has through various programs managed to plant an average of 1,400 trees annually since 2018 — and is on track to plant a similar number this year — staff note their efforts to find areas for planting on school district and Transportation Ministry properties “have met with limited or no success.”

“Staff have been successful in identifying opportunities for planting on municipal lands and continue to look for new sites,” reads a report to council. “However, there are constraints posed by utility conflicts as well as homeowners opposed to tree plantings on municipal boulevards fronting their homes.”

The report notes increasing planting opportunities on private land would help the city achieve its tree planting objectives and increase Delta’s tree canopy without the additional cost of ongoing care and maintenance.

Budget for the program — estimated to be about $125,000 per year — would come from Delta’s tree reserve fund, which has a net balance of roughly $1.5 million in the city’s 2023 budget. The reserve is funded from cash-in-lieu for tree replacement related to development and is intended to support tree planting in the city.

The report states staff will be reviewing additional options for applying the tree reserve to support Delta’s Urban Forest Strategy, and will include those in a report to council this fall along with other updates to the strategy.

SEE ALSO: Fight against invasive spartina continues in mudflats around Delta


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilDelta

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
Next story
Surrey council asks city staff to re-think cannabis retail store project

Just Posted

The BC Securities Commission has accused six Lower Mainland residents of a $46 million stock scheme. (Pixabay Image)
BCSC claims pump and dump scam headed by Langley, Surrey brothers netted $46 million

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigating after crash between two cops injured one

The White Rock Whalers and Delta Ice Hawks have been reclassified as Junior A, Tier 2 starting this fall, after a Tuesday (July 25) announcement from BC Hockey. (Alistair Burns/White Rock Whalers photo)
BC Hockey approves Junior A status for three Junior B hockey leagues

The popular Cloverdale Market Days returns to 176th Street July 29. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Market Days returns for its third of five summer dates in 2023