The 2018 spring freshet could see higher flows in the Fraser River by Delta. (James Smith photo)

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

Delta residents can expect high flows through the Fraser River this week, but shouldn’t be seeing any flooding according to the City of Delta.

Just under a week ago, Delta opened its emergency operations centre in anticipation of possible flood risks in the municipality. Although no flooding is expected, the emergency operations centre will remain open.

RELATED: Delta steps up flood risk preparedness

The opening of the centre was part of Stage-2 of Delta’s flood plan, which was put into effect when the water levels at the Mission river gauge neared six metres. The water level continues to hover just under six metres, while discharge rates reach between 11,300 and 11,650 cubic metres a second.

Velocity is perhaps the biggest risk to Delta’s dyke system, as high flows and accompanying debris can damage the flood prevention systems.

An average velocity for this time of year is between 8,000 and 10,000 cubic metres per second. The historic flood of 1948 saw water rushing past at 15,180 cubic metres a second.

RELATED: Floods could have ‘severe impact’ on unprotected banks of Fraser River


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock Promenade closed due to Memorial Park upgrade
Next story
VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

Abbotsford man faces charges in Delta hit and run

Five men were injured in the June 2017 incident in Ladner

Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Arrests follow an internal investigation by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch

The long table’s set for fourth annual community dinner in Surrey

Cuban flank steak the main course at Surrey Civic Plaza in June

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Man airlifted to hospital following mushroom farm stabbing

Abbotsford Police speaking with two men from the scene

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Most Read