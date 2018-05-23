Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

The 2018 spring freshet could see higher flows in the Fraser River by Delta. (James Smith photo)

Delta residents can expect high flows through the Fraser River this week, but shouldn’t be seeing any flooding according to the City of Delta.

Just under a week ago, Delta opened its emergency operations centre in anticipation of possible flood risks in the municipality. Although no flooding is expected, the emergency operations centre will remain open.

The opening of the centre was part of Stage-2 of Delta’s flood plan, which was put into effect when the water levels at the Mission river gauge neared six metres. The water level continues to hover just under six metres, while discharge rates reach between 11,300 and 11,650 cubic metres a second.

Velocity is perhaps the biggest risk to Delta’s dyke system, as high flows and accompanying debris can damage the flood prevention systems.

An average velocity for this time of year is between 8,000 and 10,000 cubic metres per second. The historic flood of 1948 saw water rushing past at 15,180 cubic metres a second.

