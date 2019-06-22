The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to headline the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow on Saturday, July 20. (Photo submitted)

Delta to charge for on-site parking at this year’s Boundary Bay Airshow

Organizers are selling on-site parking passes for $10; free off-site parking, shuttle also available

Visitors looking to park on-site at this year’s Boundary Bay Airshow will have to pay for it in advance.

Admission to the airshow — taking place on Saturday, July 20 — is, as always, free, but this year, due to the limited amount of parking on-site, the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation are selling on-site parking passes for $10. The passes, which must be purchased in advance, are available online now at eventbrite.ca/e/boundary-bay-airshow-parking-airside-chalet-tickets-2019-tickets-61646233544.

Free off-site parking, including free shuttle service to and from the airshow, will also be available at Paterson Park (5800 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and at Wellbrook Winery (4626 88th St.). Shuttle service begins at 9 a.m. and will run all day. People with disabilities will have free parking available both on and off-site, with Delta’s seniors buses available to provide accessible service from off-site locations.

For the first time, the airshow will showcase the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Canadian CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team. The airshow will also feature record-breaking aerobatics champion Rob Holland, among others.

For this year’s event, the terminal and gates open at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, with the airshow getting underway at noon. The event ends at around 4:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Snowbirds finish performing.)

Organizers recommend bringing sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, a water bottle, a folding chair or blanket, and earplugs, especially for small children.

Pets, hard-sided coolers, alcohol, smoking (including cannabis), tents, patio umbrellas and weapons of any kind are not permitted at the airshow. Drones are not allowed to be flown within a five-nautical-mile (9.26-kilometre) radius of the airport on both Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cycling is encouraged to and from the airshow, however bikes are not allowed at the airport. Cyclists can lock their bikes at either free parking location and take the free shuttle to the airport.

In the event of foul weather, certain flying events may be modified or cancelled for safety reasons. If the entire airshow were to be cancelled, staff would make the decision early in the morning before the show starts and publicize the cancellation via social media.

For more info about the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow, visit delta.ca/airshow or boundarybayairshow.com.


