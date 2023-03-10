Delta to add 21 public EV charging stations thanks to $200K grant

In a first, city to also install 10 Level 2 EV chargers at three of Delta’s fleet facilities

A Level 2 electric vehicle charging station outside the North Delta Centre for the Arts. The City of Delta has received a $200,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to support the installation of one EV fast charger and 20 Level 2 EV charging stations at public facilities across Delta, as well as 10 Level 2 EV chargers at three of Delta’s fleet facilities. (James Smith photo)

The City of Delta will be adding 21 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations thanks to a grant from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The $200,000 grant will help the city expand its network of EV charging stations, with $150,000 going to support the installation of one EV fast charger and 20 Level 2 EV charging stations at public facilities across Delta. The new public stations are expected to be operational in late 2023.

The province is also contributing another $25,000 for the fast charger under the CleanBC Go Electric Public Charger Program.

As well, $50,000 of the federal grant will be spent to install 10 Level 2 EV chargers at three of Delta’s fleet facilities — a first for the city as it moves towards the electrification of Delta’s vehicle fleet.

“I want to thank the federal and provincial governments as this funding goes a long way towards supporting Delta’s Electric Vehicle Strategy, helping us create the infrastructure needed to encourage electric vehicles in our community,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“I appreciate working with our member of Parliament, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, and acknowledge her support towards Delta’s climate action goals and providing greener transportation options for residents as we work towards a net-zero future.”

Harvie specifically highlighted Delta MP Carla Qualtrough’s support for the city’s climate action goals and “providing greener transportation options for residents as we work towards a net-zero future.”

Qualtrough said the investment will make it easier for people to get around while at the same time achieving Delta’s climate goals.

“Delta has a bold commitment to climate action. As more and more Deltans choose electric vehicles, it’s important that we have a network of charging stations in our community,” Qualtrough said in a press release.

The City of Delta currently operates Level 2 public charging stations at several of its facilities. In North Delta, chargers are available at the North Delta Recreation Centre, North Delta Centre for the Arts, North Delta Track and Sungod Recreation Centre.

Other sites include Delta City Hall, Ladner Leisure Centre, Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Park, Ladner Pioneer Library, Tilbury Ice and South Delta Recreation Centre.

Using Delta’s Level 2 charging stations costs $2 per hour for first two hours, and $5 per hour after that.

Locations of city-owned and other publicly available EV charging stations in Delta can be found at plugshare.com.

