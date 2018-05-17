Delta has stepped up its flood preparedness as the Mission gauge nears six metres. (James Smith photo)

Delta steps up flood risk preparedness

Delta is opening is emergency operations centre as the Mission gauge reaches six metres

Delta has opened its emergency operations centre in response to increasing flood risk in the Fraser Valley.

There is no imminent flood risk in Delta, but the centre has been set up to address any escalation in the situation.

The opening of the operations centre is part of Stage-2 in Delta’s flood plan, which also includes daily dyke inspections.

RELATED: Delta might see foreshore flooding in May

This stage of the plan comes at the water level gauge in Mission has risen a metre in one week, going from 4.8 metres on May 10 to just over 5.8 metres on May 17. However, the level of the water is less significant for Delta than the velocity, which is now reaching just over 11,400 cubic metres per second.

The amount of water rushing into the ocean, and its accompanying debris pose the biggest risk to Delta’s dykes, and were a significant factor in the damage caused by the historic 1948 flood.

So far, evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in a number of places along the Fraser River, including Chilliwack and Langley.

RELATED: Metro Van issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
7 arrested, 20 charges laid as Vancouver police bust ‘violent crime group’
Next story
UPDATE: Katzie First Nation seeks sandbagging volunteers in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Surrey

Just Posted

Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo puts three decades of know-how behind announcing

Bob Tallman’s job is to deliver a constant stream of exciting, entertaining information

Two assaults on Surrey prostitutes nets five years in prison

One victim was sexually assaulted and the other’s jaw was struck with a golf club, in separate cases

Police say man approached child near Surrey school, tried to convince them to get in car

Surrey RCMP describe the man as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

Delta steps up flood risk preparedness

Delta is opening is emergency operations centre as the Mission gauge reaches six metres

Surrey man identified as victim in Langley gas station shooting

Amanjot Singh Hans was shot and killed at the Chevron gas station on 232 Street on May 15

UPDATE: No injuries reported after ‘considerable’ fire damage to Surrey home

Fire happened around 10:45 a.m. near 108th Avenue and 130th Street

‘Solid Gold’ concerts mark Maple Leaf Singers’ milestone year

Community choir marks 50 years of entertaining with shows on May 26 and 27

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Kwantlen Student Association donates $221k to financially assist students

Many students applying for financial assistance are not able to get by on government loans alone

7 arrested, 20 charges laid as Vancouver police bust ‘violent crime group’

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, extortion, weapons offences

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Most Read