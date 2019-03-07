Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta schools receive $2.2M in facilities upgrades

The money will pay for roof upgrades and replacements at Chalmers Elementary and an emergency generator at North Delta Secondary

Delta schools are getting a boost in funding for maintenance projects, including roof and fire system upgrades.

The Delta School District is getting $2,209,800 as part of the provincial school enhancement program which will go towards the installation of an emergency generator at North Delta Secondary, as well as roof upgrades and replacements at Chalmers Elementary and South Park Elementary. Fire systems will also be upgraded at other schools.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring our kids are safe and comfortable at school” said Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “I’m proud that our government is making these investments in creating great learning environments for students in Delta.”

According to the release, the money is part of a larger $206-million investment by the province to pay for facilities upgrades, bus replacements and carbon emissions cuts as a way “to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.”

The release added that since September 2017, the NDP government has approved nearly $5 million for school upgrades in Delta, including over $3 million in annual facilities grant funding to cover the district’s maintenance costs.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says
Next story
Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Just Posted

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Former Surrey Eagle forward makes leap to pro ranks

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Michael Stenerson heads to ECHL after last game with UBC

VIDEO: Future of Langley’s Team Tardi champs in limbo

With more personnel changes facing the world junior championship team, skip questions what’s ahead

Cloverdale’s Jim Gallagher boxing tourney to feature Surrey, Langley talent

Event supports local amateur boxers

Delta schools receive $2.2M in facilities upgrades

The money will pay for roof upgrades and replacements at Chalmers Elementary and an emergency generator at North Delta Secondary

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

North Delta happening: week of March 7

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

B.C. government has made change to driver’s licence, services card

Most Read