Delta schools receive $2.2M in facilities upgrades

The money will pay for roof upgrades and replacements at Chalmers Elementary and an emergency generator at North Delta Secondary

Delta schools are getting a boost in funding for maintenance projects, including roof and fire system upgrades.

The Delta School District is getting $2,209,800 as part of the provincial school enhancement program which will go towards the installation of an emergency generator at North Delta Secondary, as well as roof upgrades and replacements at Chalmers Elementary and South Park Elementary. Fire systems will also be upgraded at other schools.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring our kids are safe and comfortable at school” said Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “I’m proud that our government is making these investments in creating great learning environments for students in Delta.”

According to the release, the money is part of a larger $206-million investment by the province to pay for facilities upgrades, bus replacements and carbon emissions cuts as a way “to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.”

The release added that since September 2017, the NDP government has approved nearly $5 million for school upgrades in Delta, including over $3 million in annual facilities grant funding to cover the district’s maintenance costs.



