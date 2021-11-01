Delta School District unveils its vision for 2030

‘Vision 2030’ lays out the mission, vision and values to guide decision-making over the next decade

The Delta School District has unveiled its “Vision 2030,” laying out the mission, vision and values that will guide staff and school board decision-making over the next decade.

The district began developing Vision 2030 in April 2021, guided by an advisory committee comprised of staff, students, and representatives from the district’s education partners (CUPE 1091, Delta Teachers’ Association, Delta Parent Advisory Council, and Delta Principals and Vice Principals Association), the board of education, Tsawwassen First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band.

“Through a variety of conversations and activities including Zoom calls, online surveys, whiteboard spaces and photo murals, we engaged with our key stakeholders and asked them to share their wishes and desires for the future direction of the school district,” school board chair Val Windsor said in a press release.

“We were thrilled with the discussions that arose. Everyone that participated was extremely passionate about contributing to the future direction of the school district, and despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, the visioning process provided a much-needed positivity and collaboration.”

The committee heard from almost 3,000 people between April and June, including staff from all schools and district sites. Over the summer, this data was analyzed to identify key themes, and in recent weeks that collective feedback and wisdom was used by a graphic artist to create Vision 2030.

The mission laid out in Vision 2030 is “to inspire and nurture thriving future-ready learners,” while the vision states that the Delta School District be “an innovative, inclusive community where all learners belong and everyone soars.”

The values embraced in Vision 2030 are compassion, responsibility, integrity, creativity, diversity and resilience.

Vision 2030 also highlights goals for the coming decade, including that “curiosities and passions are honoured,” “well-being and mental health flourish,” “critical and creative thinking drive success,” “high expectations exist for every learner,” “students tackle real-world challenges,” “learners feel deeply engaged and connected,” “Indigenous ways of knowing are embraced,” “teamwork and collaboration enrich learning,” “equity and inclusion are the norm,” and “students influence through voice and choice.”

Superintendent Doug Sheppard said Vision 2030 builds on the success of the district’s previous Bold Vision for 2020, which he said was “embraced wholeheartedly within the district and has served us extremely well over the last decade.”

“We look forward to Vision 2030 being our guiding North Star for the next decade as we support Delta’s students present and future,” he said in a press release.

The Vision 2030 advisory committee was comprised of Windsor; Delta Teachers Association president Susan Yao; CUPE local 1091 president Daun Frederickson; Delta School District assistant superintendents Nancy Gordon and Brad Bauman, secretary treasurer Nicola Christ and director of communications Cathryn Tucker; Delta Parent Advisory Council president Lakhvir Brar; Delta Principals and Vice-Principals Association president Aaron Akune; Tsawwassen First Nation manager of education and skills development Chrystalynn Gurniak; Musqueam Indian Band education manager Faye Mitchell; and Delta Youth Advisory Council representatives Olivia Kwiatkowski and Tejasvi Mattu.

