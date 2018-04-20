Delta residents affected in My Waste app data breach

Only users who receive marketing emails from the app and its parent company are impacted

Residents using the My Waste mobile app may have been subject to a data breach, according to a release put out by the City of Delta on Thursday.

The My Waste app, created by Recycle Coach, allows residents to get garbage pickup reminders and recycling information.

The company suffered a data breach which affected users who had opted in to receive marketing emails from Recycle Coach and My Waste. The company has notified all users about the breach, and said it is taking steps to ensure tighter security for user information.

According to the City of Delta press release, the city does not collect or store data from the app.

Anyone who has been affected by the breach can contact Recycle Coach at contact@recyclecoach.com.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter