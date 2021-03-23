Delta resident wins $60K playing keno

Royce Mattice bought the ticket Feb. 27 from the Shell station on 56th Street in Tsawwassen

Royce Mattice won $60,020 with a keno ticket he bought on Feb. 27, 2021 from the Shell station on 56th Street in Tsawwassen. (BCLC photo)

Royce Mattice was shaking with disbelief and excitement when he realizing he had won over $60,000 from a Keno draw last month.

The Delta resident was watching a hockey game when he decided to check the ticket he purchased Feb. 27 from the Shell station on 56th Street in Tsawwassen using the the BCLC Lotto app.

“I couldn’t believe it and had to check the numbers on the website,” Mattice said in a press release. “My wife came over and saw that I was shaking. I told her that I won $30K and she was so surprised and excited.”

Mattice decided to scan the ticket once more and realized that the ticket was a “doubler,” making it worth $60,020.

“I yelled at my wife that I was wrong and she was sympathetic, since she thought I had read the ticket wrong, but when I showed her my phone she turned to me and said ‘are you kidding me?!’”

Mattice shared the news with his family and says his days have been “glorious” since finding out about his unexpected win.

He plans to put some of his prize towards his house and will also share some with his kids.



