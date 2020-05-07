Delta resident wins $50,000 with scratch-and-win ticket

Delta resident Yan-Li Wu is all smiles after winning $50,000 on a Big Money Scratch & Win ticket.
Wu purchased the winning ticket at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond and decided to check her ticket after finishing some grocery shopping.
“I couldn’t believe it. I tried to keep quiet since I didn’t want to draw a lot of attention,” Wu said. “It wasn’t until I got home that I realized that I was the winner.”
“It feels amazing [to win],” she added. “I’m grateful and thankful for being a winner.”
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter