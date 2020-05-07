Delta resident wins $50,000 with scratch-and-win ticket

Yan-Li Wu purchased her winning Big Money Scratch Win ticket at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond

Yan-Li Wu smiles for a “winner’s selfie” she sent in using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process after winning $50,000 on a Big Money Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC photo)

Delta resident Yan-Li Wu is all smiles after winning $50,000 on a Big Money Scratch & Win ticket.

Wu purchased the winning ticket at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond and decided to check her ticket after finishing some grocery shopping.

“I couldn’t believe it. I tried to keep quiet since I didn’t want to draw a lot of attention,” Wu said. “It wasn’t until I got home that I realized that I was the winner.”

“It feels amazing [to win],” she added. “I’m grateful and thankful for being a winner.”



