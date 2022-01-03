Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta reps on 11 of 15 Metro Vancouver committees for 2022

Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Jeannie Kanakos will both serve as directors on Metro Vancouver’s board

The City of Delta will be represented on 11 of Metro Vancouver’s 15 standing committees this year.

Effective Feb. 1, 2022, Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Jeannie Kanakos will both serve as directors on Metro Vancouver’s 40-member board, with councillors Bruce McDonald and Dylan Kruger serving as alternates.

All four will also represent Delta on a number of regional committees, effective Jan. 1.

Harvie will chair the George Massey Crossing Task Force and serve as vice-chair for Metro’s performance and audit committee. Harvie will also sit on the finance, regional parks and mayors committees.

McDonald, meanwhile, will serve on both the zero waste and liquid waste committees. Kanakos will sit on the Indigenous relations committee, while Kruger will sit on the climate action committee.

Also serving on Metro Vancouver committees will be councillors Dan Copeland (regional planning) and Alicia Guichon (water).

Remuneration for committee chairs is set at $475 per month, while board and committee members receive $475 for meetings lasting up to four hours, and $950 for meetings more than four hours long. Daily remuneration is capped at $950.


