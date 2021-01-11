Delta reps on 11 of 14 Metro Vancouver committees

Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Bruce McDonald will both serve as directors on Metro Vancouver’s board

The City of Delta will be represented on 11 of Metro Vancouver’s 14 standing committees this year.

Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Bruce McDonald will both serve as directors on Metro Vancouver’s 40-member board, with councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Dylan Kruger serving as alternates, and all four will also represent Delta on a number of committees.

Harvie will chair the performance and audit committee and serve as vice-chair of the regional authority’s George Massey Crossing task force. Harvie will also sit on the COVID-19 response and recovery task force, regional parks committee and mayors committee.

McDonald, meanwhile, will serve on both the zero waste committee and the liquid waste committee. Kanakos will sit on the Indigenous relations committee, and Kruger will sit on the climate action committee.

Also serving on Metro Vancouver committees will be Delta councillors Dan Copeland (regional planning) and Alicia Guichon (water).

Remuneration for committee chairs is set at $470 per month, while board and committee members receive $470 for meetings lasting up to four hours, and $940 for meetings more than four hours long. Daily remuneration is capped at $940.



