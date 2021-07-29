Delta rec centres, libraries to serve as cooling centres

Daytime temperatures to reach low 30s, overnight lows in the upper teens, Thursday through Saturday

Delta recreation centres and libraries are once again serving as cooling centres as the region braces for another wave of hot weather.

Environment Canada has issued an alert warning of daytime temperatures in the low 30s combined with overnight lows in the upper teens expected to hit Thursday and last through to Saturday.

Delta residents in need of water or some time in an air-conditioned space to cool down are urged to visit one of the city’s cooling centres, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locations for cooling centres are:

North Delta:

• Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre

• North Delta Recreation Centre

• Sungod Recreation Centre

Ladner:

• McKee Seniors Recreation Centre

• Ladner Leisure Centre

Tsawwassen

• KinVillage Community Centre

• Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre

• South Delta Recreation Centre (note: SDRC is open until 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and until 6 p.m. on Sunday)

Meanwhile, North Delta’s George Mackie Library, Ladner Pioneer Library and Tsawwassen Library have also been designated as cooling centres.

All three Delta libraries are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A press release from the city recommends residents to drink plenty of water (even before you feel thirsty), stay in a cool place during the hot weather, and urges them to check on others — including seniors, young children and pets — and watch for signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat illness include: dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

For more info on heat-related illness, visit healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

RELATED: Where to go in Surrey to stay cool as heat wave looms

SEE ALSO: City of White Rock cooling centre to be opened with mercury set to rise



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaHeat waveNorth DeltaSouth Delta