Delta raised its fire danger rating to “high” on June 25, 2021. (James Smith photo)

Delta raised its fire danger rating to “high” on June 25, 2021. (James Smith photo)

Delta raises fire rating to ‘high’

Region expected to see temperatures of up to 38 C through to at least Wednesday

The City of Delta raised its fire hazard rating to “High” Friday.

Residents are reminded that residential backyard fires, campfires and open cooking fires (except in approved briquette and propane barbecues) remain banned year-round in all areas of Delta, and smoking is prohibited in all Delta parks and open spaces.

Deltans are also urged to use caution when smoking and to make sure cigarettes and matches are fully extinguished before disposing of them in a metal or glass receptacle.

Any unauthorized activity that poses a risk of fire should be reported to the Delta Police Department’s 24/7 non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

To report any fires, call 911.

RELATED: Delta libraries to serve as cooling centres during heat wave


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltafireHeat wave

Previous story
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Whalley care home
Next story
Heat wave prompts heat-injury warnings for B.C.’s outdoor workers

Just Posted

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Whalley care home

Ambulance at Surrey Memorial Hospital. (File photo)
UPDATE: Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

Surrey’s Civic Plaza was featured in the trailer for the Disney+ reboot of “Turner & Hooch,” which is coming to the streaming service July 21. (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Surrey’s Civic Plaza featured in new Disney+ trailer for ‘Turner & Hooch’

North Delta’s George Mackie Library. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Delta libraries to serve as cooling centres during heat wave