Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

The December 2016 incident saw a worker seriously injured while removing snow from the track

Inadequate safety watch training contributed to a serious December 2016 injury at Roberts Bank Yard in Delta, the transportation safety board of Canada (TSB) announced today (May 14).

On Dec. 18, an Toronto Terminals Railway engineer and conductor were moving a number of empty containers to a track in Roberts Bank Yard. The conductor was driving a vehicle beside the front of the train, while providing instructions to the engineer, who was at the back of the train.

At the same time, to track maintenance workers from PNR RailWorks were clearing snow from a switch on the same track as the train.

As the train approached, the conductor saw the workers, and started the beacon on top of the vehicle. When the maintenance workers didn’t react, the conductor attempted to sound the horn, which was broken. Then the conductor told the engineer to stop the train.

However, there wasn’t enough time for the train to stop, and one of the workers was seriously injured.

The TSB investigation found that the conductor’s instruction to stop was not made in time for the train to stop. The focus needed to drive a vehicle and monitor the train’s progress, coupled with the expectation that the workers would clear the track, likely contributed to the late call.

The investigation also found problems in the safety watch protection used by the track workers.

Safety watch is a type of protection for a crew where one worker’s job is to monitor the work site for incoming trains or other equipment. In this case, neither workers was solely performing safety watch, and had not been adequately trained in the procedure.

The investigation found they did not have an accurate understanding of safety watch, and because of inadequate audits, this lack of understanding was not apparent.

As a result of the investigation, BCR Properties Ltd. (owner of Roberts Bank Yard) completed a risk assessment and incorporated a number of protection measures into its safety management systems.

BCR also followed up with PNR RailWorks to ensure those employees receive appropriate training and certifications.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 5,000 summer jobs coming to Lower Mainland, feds announce
Next story
South Surrey senior warns of rough road crossing

Just Posted

Richmond woman killed in head on crash with Surrey semi driver in Blaine

The woman’s Honda Accord crossed the centre line

South Surrey senior warns of rough road crossing

Fraser Health says caution signage outside Peace Arch Hospital had been knocked down

More than 5,000 summer jobs coming to Lower Mainland, feds announce

Employment Minister Patty Hadju announces Canada Summer Job program numbers in South Surrey

New ‘Play Surrey’ contest for musicians to perform at Canada Day, Fusion Festival events

Winners to receive performance time slot, $200 honorarium and $100 Tim Hortons gift card

Art show at rodeo raising money for children’s charities

Eighteen western Canadian artists join in this weekend’s Cloverdale festivities.

VIDEO: Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

The pair of fires started shortly after midnight

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Comedian Joe Rogan brings Strange Times Tour to B.C.

Show on Friday, Aug. 24 at Abbotsford Centre

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Delta railway injury caused by inadequate safety training, says safety board

The December 2016 incident saw a worker seriously injured while removing snow from the track

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Most Read