Delta property owners asked to help in search for missing New West man

New Westminster police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen early Saturday morning.

Police say 38-year-old New Westminster resident Eric Cardeno was last seen at his Queensborough-area residence at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Cardeno is described as a Filipino male, 5’ 10” tall, with a medium build, bald head and a tattoo along his left chest that extends down his arm and onto the top of his hand. He was last seen wearing a dark tank top and black basketball shorts.

“We are very concerned for Mr. Cardeno and we ask that all business and property owners in the Queensborough, Richmond and Annacis Island area check their property for him,” Acting Insp. Jeff Scott said in a press release.

“We are asking for the public’s help to locate him so that we can ensure his well-being. Friends and family are concerned for his safety.”

Business and property owners are asked to do a walk-through of their buildings — including all outbuildings, sheds, rooftops and garages — and surrounding property looking for Cardeno.

The NWPD Major Crime Unit is actively investigating to try and locate Cardeno’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or, if they see Cardeno, call 911.

As well, police are asking that any dash-cam footage taken in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Aug. 14 be passed along to the Major Crime Unit.



