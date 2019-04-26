Delta police warning real estate agents of suspicious man

The man tries to set up viewings alone with female agents, leaves if they show up with a colleague

Delta police are warning the public after receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances.”

According to a DPD press release, a man has been repeatedly calling female real estate agents in Metro Vancouver and attempting to make appointments for them to show him listings alone, which goes against the policies of many real estate agencies.

The man has been observed at showings, however he leaves once he finds the agent is not alone. No instances have been reported in Delta, but others have throughout Metro Vancouver.

The man is described as Asian, in his 20s, with short black hair and a medium build.

“We wanted to help spread the word, and urge agents not to conduct showings alone,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “If any similar circumstances to this arise, agents are urged to contact police.”



