(Langley Advance Times file photo)

Delta police warning real estate agents of suspicious man

The man tries to set up viewings alone with female agents, leaves if they show up with a colleague

Delta police are warning the public after receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances.”

According to a DPD press release, a man has been repeatedly calling female real estate agents in Metro Vancouver and attempting to make appointments for them to show him listings alone, which goes against the policies of many real estate agencies.

The man has been observed at showings, however he leaves once he finds the agent is not alone. No instances have been reported in Delta, but others have throughout Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man is described as Asian, in his 20s, with short black hair and a medium build.

“We wanted to help spread the word, and urge agents not to conduct showings alone,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “If any similar circumstances to this arise, agents are urged to contact police.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning
Next story
Delta trustees pass cut-free school budget

Just Posted

Surrey students win gold at B.C. skills competitions, head to nationals

Five other students also won silver, bronze medals

Surrey feud over dwelling rights back in the courts

The City of Surrey, Fraser Health Authority and B.C. Human Rights Tribunal pulled into the mix

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Hold High the Torch will host veterans, dignitaries, students at Salish Secondary luncheon May 11

Surrey RCMP arrest 30 people in retail theft investigation

‘One-day blitz’ targeted suspected shoplifters in Surrey Central area: police

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read