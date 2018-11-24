(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police want to hear from you

DPD is asking residents to fill out a service assessment form and let police know how they’re doing

The Delta Police Department is looking for feedback from residents on policing issues in their community.

Have a suggestion for the department, ideas on community partnerships or road safety, or want police to focus on a certain illegal activity? Are you a concerned business owner? Then the DPD is encouraging you to fill out a service delivery assessment, available online at research.net/r/DeltaPolice_Service_Assessment. Police also want to hear feedback from victims of crime on the service they received.

The assessment will take about six to seven minutes to complete, and include questions such as: how often have people in Delta had personal contact with Delta Police; how do you get information about policing in Delta; if you reported a crime in the past year, and if you didn’t why not.

“The Delta Police Department is proud of our community policing model and our partnership with the community,” reads a DPD press release announcing the service assessment. “We are committed to improving the safety and security of Delta, and the public’s feedback is key.”

Those who are not able to complete the assessment online are invited to come to either of the DPD’s main office in Ladner (4455 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) or the North Delta Public Safety Building (11375 84 Ave.) to complete the form. Alternatively, interested parties can call 604-946-4411 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a DPD public information representative will review and complete the form with the caller on the phone, and submit it on their behalf.


